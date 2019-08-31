Pete Davidson is no stranger to relationship rumors, and it looks like the latest one — that he has been wrapped up with actress Margaret Qualley — might have some truth to it. The duo was photographed together at Venice Film Festival, and though they didn’t walk the red carpet together, Davidson sat behind Qualley at the premiere for her upcoming political thriller, Seberg.
An unnamed source told E! News that Davidson and Qualley arrived in Venice together, and though there was no “excessive PDA,” they “definitely looked like a couple and were laughing together.”
Qualley is having a great year: she’s starring alongside Kristen Stewart and Zazie Beetz in Seberg, and recently won hearts in Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood. Davidson, however, is doing slightly less well after using an ableist slur, offending a crowd of Florida college students, and earning kudos from Tomi Lahren. But according to Us Weekly, the couple has actually been going strong for awhile now — and they couldn’t be happier together.
“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source told the outlet, also sharing that the couple would make a Venice appearance together.
Davidson dated actress Kate Beckinsale earlier this year before they decided to split in May, after four months together. And before that — who could forget? — was his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande, which spawned countless memes and several really good songs. Time will tell if his relationship with Qualley will be as public as his last two, but since Davidson’s off social media, don’t expect this couple to become Insta-official quite yet.
