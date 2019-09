Davidson dated actress Kate Beckinsale earlier this year before they decided to split in May, after four months together. And before that — who could forget? — was his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande , which spawned countless memes and several really good songs. Time will tell if his relationship with Qualley will be as public as his last two, but since Davidson’s off social media, don’t expect this couple to become Insta-official quite yet.