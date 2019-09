Pete Davidson Lost His Temper In A Room Of His Millennial Peers

When he's not on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson often does stand-up comedy at clubs and schools, and they often... don't go as planned . To kick off the new school year, University of Central Florida invited the 25-year-old to perform a set in front of the new and returning students, but when he became frustrated that they were violating the show's no-phone policy, he began berating the the audience, using an ableist slur and calling them "privileged little assholes," according to Page Six