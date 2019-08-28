Pete Davidson Lost His Temper In A Room Of His Millennial Peers

When he's not on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson often does stand-up comedy at clubs and schools, and they often...don't go as planned. To kick off the new school year, University of Central Florida in the US invited the 25-year-old to perform a set in front of the new and returning students, but when he became frustrated that they were violating the show's no-phone policy, he began berating the the audience, using an ableist slur and calling them "privileged little assholes," according to Page Six.
At first, his rant had the potential to be just a small bump in the road when he said those using their phones were ruining the show for other people, prompting cheers. However, he told everyone to stop, because the people cheering were also using their phones.
“That’s what’s fucked up...you were the one filming, moron," he tells the crowd in a video (presumably recorded on...a phone). "That’s right, we’re embarrassing. That’s why the world is going to end in 25 years because you’re all fucking retarded. I meant it that way, idiots. You should fucking grow up. It says no phones...You’re just supposed to just like behave. I have to have my boy patrol you guys like you’re 5 years old? That’s fucking embarrassing."
According to tweets from those in attendance, the mood became tense, and it was difficult for the comedian to turn it around and resume his set.
"Grow the fuck up," he says to near-silence. "Now we’ll continue."
here’s the video of pete davidson calling ucf fucking idiots ??? (not my vid) pic.twitter.com/i9Z76mZ8Y7— ????? (@this_is_spiffy) August 27, 2019
Understandably, he did not redeem himself.
My favorite part about Pete Davidson at UCF is when he told us we were lame and that he could just text up all his comedian friends and they would never come to our school as if he was thanos or something— Sammi (@Sammijoll) August 27, 2019
nothing like being snapped at by pete davidson for being on our phones when it wasn’t mentioned that phones were banned !!!— AK (@_alexiskennedy) August 27, 2019
PSA: as funny as Pete Davidson seems on snl, he was absolutely horrible tonight at UCF. extremely rude and UNFUNNY. he came with 3 minutes of material and a disgusting personality. i hope he was just having a bad day bc otherwise i feel sorry for every person he encounters @UCF— Riley Cashon (@rileycashon) August 27, 2019
if you saw pete davidson tonight at ucf ... we all came out of this uncomfortable ass experience closer together— ????? (@this_is_spiffy) August 27, 2019
In a statement to Page Six, the university condemned Davidson's outburst: "Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all. It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester."
Reps for UCF and Davidson did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
