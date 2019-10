Pete Davidson Finally Returns To SNL — From The Upside Down

Davidson must have made it back to the real world because he also popped up on “Weekend Update,” where he noted that Colin Jost had previously joked about him losing his car at a music festival for a week. “I looked it up, and it’s not me,” said Davidson. Mostly, he gave the audience his take on sexually-transmitted infections, because he “looks like he has all of them.” Davidson joked that, although rates of syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea are rising , they can all be cured with antibiotics. Unlike the flu, he claimed, “which lasts, like, a month.”