A Handy Guide To Some Of The Best Condom Options Out There

Looking for a guide to help you decide which condom is best for you? We've got you, um, covered.
One in four acts of vaginal intercourse involves condoms, which means that there are a lot of people who rely on this particular form of contraception to make their sex lives both fun and safer. Although they're not fail-proof, when condoms are used correctly, research shows they can also reduce the risk for contracting STIs, including HIV.
You know this stuff already. But what you might not know is how many options you have. If standard condoms aren't working for you or you're just curious what else is out there, don't worry. Condoms come in all shapes and sizes (and textures and colors).
To help provide some insight, we've rounded up a varied list of condom options. These range from flavored to eco-friendly, so there's something in here for everyone. And we'll be adding a new type of condom to the list each month, so don't forget to check back.
Fun fact: Contrary to popular belief, there doesn't appear to be any medical reason why someone can’t use a condom, especially with all of the latex-free options out there. Just something to keep in mind as you navigate the not-always-predictable world of safer sex.
