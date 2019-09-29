Pete Davidson Skipped SNL’s Season Premiere — But For Good Reason

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 45th season with nods to the 2020 Democratic candidates and a fall favorite pastime, but notable cast member Pete Davidson was missing from the show. Turns out it was for good reason, though.
Davidson did not portray South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in SNL’s impeachment town hall sketch, despite Vulture’s predictions. Instead, he was in Atlanta filming scenes for James Gunn’s upcoming film, The Suicide Squad.
Gunn posted a photo to his Instagram, where a blond Davidson can be seen standing among some of the film’s cast members following an advanced screening of Joker.
Advertisement
“Some of #TheSuicideSquad (and Pom). Many of us are doing weird things in this photo,” Gunn wrote in the caption.
Much like plot details, little is known about Davidson’s role in the film, though Deadline reported in early September that he was in talks for a small cameo. Other cast members include Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Taika Waititi, Nathan Fillion, and Idris Elba. The Suicide Squad is set to be released on August 6, 2021.
Davidson joined the SNL cast in 2014 and has since become a regular guest on the show’s “Weekend Update” sketch alongside anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che. Additionally, Davidson played a sports agent alongside Taraji P. Henson in What Men Want and voiced Jerry in Sony’s The Angry Birds Movie 2.
With more movie roles and cameos likely coming his way, it’s safe to say Davidson may miss a few more SNL episodes this season.
Advertisement