In 2000, Mel Gibson learned what women want — or what they want according to the Nancy Meyers movie What Women Want, that is. After Gibson's character, Nick, accidentally electrocutes himself in the bathtub, the mysteries of women's minds are revealed. Thanks to magical intervention, Nick finally comes to understand the (seemingly intuitive) fact that women co-workers want to be taken seriously at work, and that daughters want a present father.
Taraji P. Henson plays the brave woman tapped to learn what it is, exactly, that men want in the gender-flipped What Men Want, out on February 8. Will we be surprised by the takeaways?
Ultimately, we can't say what men want — we don't know quite yet. But we can reveal another mystery: Pete Davidson's role in the movie. Here's who each of the stars in What Men Want play, including Davidson.
Taraji P. Henson
Who She Plays: Ali is a sports agent who works tirelessly, but feels she's been overlooked for a promotion by her bosses, all of whom are men. According to director Adam Shankman's interview with Cinema Blend, that brings us back to the major difference between Ali and Gibson's character, Nick. "In her circumstances the problems were really external and his problems were more internal. The villain of the piece is sort of our culture and the world around us but there's not with any victim in it, it's just a matter of approach."
Where You've Seen Her: Since 2015, Henson has starred in Empire as the ruthless matriarch Cookie Lyon, a role which won her an Emmy in 2016. Other career highlights include Hidden Figures, her breakout turn in 2005's Hustle and Flow, and the TV show Person of Interest.
Pete Davidson
Who He Plays: Davidson plays Danny, another sports agent. Davidson originally auditioned for the role of Brandon, Ali's assistant, but told ScreenRant that he "can't act" so went for the role that has six lines instead.
Where You've Seen Him: Davidson's career got started on Saturday Night Live, but it's his love life that makes the most headlines. Davidson had been briefly engaged to Ariana Grande and was recently seen leaving a party with Kate Beckinsale.
Tracy Morgan
Who He Plays: Joe "Dolla" Barry, a man whose son is a rookie for the NBA. Morgan did a lot of improvising for the role.
Where You've Seen Him: Like Davidson, Morgan's career began on Saturday Night Live. He's probably even more famous for playing Tracy Jordan, a sort of parody version of himself, on 30 Rock.
Max Greenfield
Who He Plays: Kevin Myrtle, another sports agent
Where You've Seen Him: You mean aside from New Girl? Greenfield had a recent memorable appearance in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and will be in the upcoming reboot of Veronica Mars.
Erykah Badu
Who She Plays: What Men Want hinges on the existence of magic — and Badu is the one who provides it. Badu plays the pot-dealing psychic who gives Ali the power of reading men's minds. Apparently, she improvised most of her appearance.
Where You've Seen Her: The winner of four Grammys, Badu is a veteran R&B singer-songwriter and focus of a memorable Vulture interview.
Phoebe Robinson
Who She Plays: Ciarra, rounding out Ali's friend group.
Where You've Seen Her: Robinson is one of the two hosts of Two Dope Queens. The actress and comedian also hosts the podcast Sooo Many White Guys.
Wendi McLendon-Covey
Who She Plays: Olivia, another one of Ali's friends.
Where You've Seen Her: McLendon-Covey has been in many women-led ensemble comedies: Bridesmaids, The Single Moms Club, and What to Expect When You're Expecting. She's also appeared on episodes of Reno 911! for many years, and currently stars in ABC's The Goldbergs.
