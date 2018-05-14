Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged & Nearly Passed Out During The Proposal

She said yes, ya'll. Taraji P. Henson is engaged to football player Kelvin Hayden. The Empire star has been quietly dating the Super Bowl-winning NFL player for more than two years, but she wasn't keeping her engagement quiet. In fact, Henson spilled the beans on the proposal, which nearly knocked her out quite literally.
On Monday, Henson posted a photo of her new bling on Instagram. "He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!" she captioned the shot of the diamond. Henson added the hashtag #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket to let everyone know her new official relationship status. If you weren't already aware of how happy she was, she also wrote that "she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!" And yes, that is 13 O's worth, which might be a record.
While the proposal seemed to surprise Henson, it's no surprise that she said yes. Back in December, Henson confirmed she was dating Hayden on Essence's Yes! Girl podcast. "It was all over The Shade Room anyway," she said about the photos the website posted of her on vacation with Hayden in 2015. She then added, "I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am."
Back in 2015, Henson told Harper's Bazaar that her perfect partner was someone "who is funny, has personality; He doesn't take himself too seriously. He needs to be confident in who he is, confident to let me be who I am. And let me shine, you know? My life is only going to enhance his light."
Clearly, she found that in Hayden. "He’s just like, my no. 1 fan, there for support," Henson told People. "What I love is that he doesn’t really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me.”
