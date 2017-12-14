Taraji P. Henson Just Confirmed Her Relationship Status

Taraji P. Henson is officially dating NFL player Kelvin Hayden, according to People. The actress confirmed the relationship on Essence's Yes! Girl podcast this week, citing the fact that the information was already online.
"It was all over The Shade Room anyway," she said, adding, "I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years."
Henson and Hayden have been a rumored couple since December 2015, when The Shade Room shared photographs of the couple on vacation.
Hayden played in the NFL from 2005 to 2014, when he was released from the Chicago Bears. He started as a cornerback for the Indianapolis Colts, and moved to the Atlanta Falcons in 2011, ending his career with the Bears. The Chicago Tribune noted in 2016 that Empire, Henson's show on FOX, films primarily in Chicago, where Hayden is based. The couple attended Super Bowl 50 together that year, fueling speculation about their possible relationship.
In the same podcast interview, Henson addressed the watershed of sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood.
"It’s not a secret, that’s been going on," she said in reference to the news of sexual misconduct in Hollywood. She pointed out that President Donald Trump himself once said the infamous line "grab them by the pussy" in an audio clip captured by Access Hollywood. "Why are we isolating it only to Hollywood? People, women have been going through this since the beginning of time...Until we address the man that's in the office grabbing pussies, don't talk to me about Hollywood."
