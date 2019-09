This Is Why Taraji P. Henson's Hair Always Looks So Good

There are some celebrities who have a "signature look" — like J.Lo's glow , Kim Kardashian's contour, or Gwen Stefani's red lip . But Taraji P. Henson can't be pinned down to one aesthetic. On any given week, you'll see her in glam Hollywood waves, a long wrapped ponytail, or a sharp angled bob... and it's all thanks to her mane man, Tym Wallace . Three years ago, he blew her away while doing her hair on the set of Acrimony , and Henson solidified the relationship with four words: "You belong to me." Wallace happily obliged, and they've been a match made in hair heaven ever since. Ahead, learn about how he and Taraji got so close, the products he swears by, and all the wigs he carries in his 70-pound kit.