This Is Why Taraji P. Henson's Hair Always Looks So Good

"Typically when I'm styling her, we play tons of music. If I find a new album, I'll send it to the group chat, and vice versa. Or she'll find a new album and she'll just play it and let us hear it. She's introduced me to so many new artists. I'm sure when I see her, we'll definitely be listening to Cardi B. We played the Black Panther soundtrack a lot, too. There's always a lot of music, and always a lot of laughter. I don't think people know how funny she is, because you've never really seen her in comedic characters. She's hilarious. The whole glam squad is really like a family."