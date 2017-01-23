Taraji P. Henson Just Chopped Her Hair — & The Results Are A Mystery

Taraji P. Henson is the definition of a beauty chameleon. Whether it’s on the red carpet — switching between major length and short styles — or playing with Cookie’s ever-evolving beauty look on Empire, she always brings something new and fresh to the table. We look to the badass star whenever we’re in a hair rut — including today, because she's serving up major inspiration...
She captioned a recent post on Instagram "It’s GOTTA GO!!! A new doo is underway!!!!” hinting to fans that a big change was brewing... She then posted a photo with hairstylist Tymothe Wallace, showing off a curly look saying, “Bye bye hair!!!!!!! ?????? IT IS TIME FOR A CHANGE!!! It'll grow back......when I am ready for it again!!! #Change is GOOD!!! I like change. I bore fast ??????????????. SOOOOOO EXCITED.”
As we await to see what the final result is, Henson left us with a quick shot of her cut pieces on the salon floor. We're crossing our fingers it’s a pretty pixie or sassy pompadour, but either way, we know Henson will rock it.
