40 Red Carpet Beauty Looks We Loved This Year — & Want More Of In 2017

2016 was the year of fast Hollywood trends. We saw chrome lids , striking blue liner, and lots and lots of gloss . While all these looks were red carpet-worthy, we’re still reeling from a select few we’ll be taking straight into the new year. Think: loose, easy braids , natural texture, and shadows so bright you need sunnies. Plus, we're predicting 2017 might be the year that hair accessories are everywhere.We gathered up some of our favorite celebrities to watch when it comes to beauty and mapped our favorite looks from the whole wild year. The best part? Every single one is screenshot-worthy and easier to replicate than you’d imagine. So, dive in before the new year hits and be one step ahead — as always.