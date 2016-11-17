Some trends are so wild, unexpected, and flashy that they hit the red carpet like a beauty tidal wave. See: platinum hair or rainbow lipstick. Others are more subtle, gaining steam without causing a ruckus. While tougher to spot, it's these subtler trends that tend to be the most wearable — and Hollywood just gave us fall's biggest one yet: gilded eyes and glossy lips.
In fact, once we started noticed this ultra-flattering pairing last month, we couldn't stop seeing it. It's as if the top makeup artists, whose client rosters include Zendaya, Shay Mitchell, and Gigi Hadid, got together over Labor Day and said, "Let's make this the look for fall."
Not only is it flattering and easy to master, there's really no wrong way to wear it. From metallic bronze to soft copper and electric gold, there's a fresh version from the past month for everyone — each of which is paired with a lip look that ranges from vinyl shine to a soft sheen.
Ahead, 13 of your favorite celebs demonstrate how they're wearing gilded eyes and shiny lips right now — plus product recs to pull off the trend at home.
This story was originally published on October 7, 2016.
