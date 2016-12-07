Holiday makeup, unlike the beauty looks you may try during the rest of the year, requires a strategy that's unique to the demands of the season. That is, it needs to be fast and look like you put in at least a little effort. It doesn't hurt if it's fun and festive, too. Luckily, the latest celeb makeup trend checks all the boxes.
Enter: monochromatic chromes. The next rendition of the monochromatic craze of this year, it has the flair of glitter, the polished finish of Old Hollywood glam, and a cool-girl nod to the '80s and '90s. Plus, it's all about the reflective metallic texture, so you can choose the color intensity, from bold and vibrant to soft and subtle.
We're already seeing a flood of it on Instagram and on the red carpet — and it pairs perfectly with the highlighter already in your makeup bag. In fact, anyone who's obsessed with strobing will have a field day with this trend.
Click through our slideshow for everything you need to master this holiday makeup look.
