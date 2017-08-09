The Real Reason Taraji P. Henson Chopped Off All Her Hair

If you're considering a summer chop, too, Wallace suggests getting it shaped every four to six weeks. And if you have an undercut like Henson's, you may need to touch it up every two weeks. For those still scared to face the scissors, he has these words of encouragement: "It's hair! It will grow back. It's not the end of the world," he says. "Go for it. I tell women this all the time, especially Black women. It will grow so much better and faster when it's in its natural state. And if you don't like the growing-out process, that's what you have wigs for. Invest in a good one."