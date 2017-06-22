Going natural is a big, big decision. And once you choose to ditch the relaxer for good, the transition (and upkeep) is something that takes a lot of time, effort, and patience. But man, is it worth it. Speaking from experience, nothing compares to raking my fingers through my own set of thick, healthy coils and seeing it grow each month.
Solange, Gabrielle Union, and more stars can relate. Hollywood used to define "red carpet hair" as long, smooth, and bone-straight. But now, that definition is finally extending to include the glorious curls, coils, and kinks that should have been there all along. Ahead, read the stories on why some of our favorite celebs big chopped — and never looked back.