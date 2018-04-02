It Looks Like A Gwen Stefani Beauty Line Is In The Works

After two beauty contracts and 20 years in the spotlight, it's about time Gwen Stefani give the people what they've been dreaming of since the '90s: a beauty line. While she hasn't officially confirmed the news, she did recently file a trademark that sure seems promising.
According to TMZ, Stefani filed to trademark the brand name P8NT by Gwen Stefani, stating that the goods will include cosmetics, hair care, body care, and skin-care products. While the majority of the items listed are expected, like lip liners, nail polish and hair dye, others, like essential oils, depilator creams, and bubble bath, are more surprising. But these things take time, so we anticipate P8NT will launch with just a few of the hundreds of products in the trademark.
Advertisement
Of course, this isn't the first time Stefani stepped into the beauty ring. In late 2016, the singer launched a makeup collection with Urban Decay. Naturally, it became an instant cult-classic, featuring several iterations of Stefani's signature red lip, a neutral eye kit, and a highlighter palette. Shortly after that, Stefani snagged the role as global ambassador for Revlon, our go-to for bold lipsticks on a budget. Obviously, it follows that her next move would be to take full control over shades and formulas.
We'll update this post once we know more about the potential beauty brand. 'Til then, you might want to cross your fingers and make a mood board of your favorite Stefani looks through the decades to prepare.
Advertisement