It Looks Like A Gwen Stefani Beauty Line Is In The Works

According to TMZ , Stefani filed to trademark the brand name P8NT by Gwen Stefani , stating that the goods will include cosmetics, hair care, body care, and skin-care products. While the majority of the items listed are expected, like lip liners, nail polish and hair dye, others, like essential oils, depilator creams, and bubble bath, are more surprising. But these things take time, so we anticipate P8NT will launch with just a few of the hundreds of products in the trademark.