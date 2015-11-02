Gwen Stefani's Biggest Beauty Mistake Is Terrifying

When news of Gwen Stefani’s partnership with Urban Decay and the launch of her makeup palette broke, there was quite a bit of excitement around the R29 offices. Like all-caps Gchats proclaiming our undying love for her. Many of us grew up with No Doubt’s Tragic Kingdom playing on repeat on our Walkmans (i.e., continuously rewinding it to hear “Spiderwebs” again), or — for those that were still in the womb in the ‘90s — watching her bring her innate cool factor to The Voice.
So it was with much anticipation that we jetted to L.A. to chat with the SoCal girl about her favorite SoCal beauty brand. From why there are so many nudes in the palette to the absolute worst beauty mistake she ever made (it’s pretty bad, guys), read on to learn more. And we’re sorry not sorry that you now have “Spiderwebs” stuck in your head.
Why were you excited about this collaboration?
“Honestly, what I love about the brand is them — they're from Orange County, they created this brand, they're down there doing their thing, making the dream come alive and they did it! They fucking did it! That's so huge and they did it on their terms, with their point of view. It was really fun and exciting to be creative with other women who have made their way at the same time as me! I mean, 'Just a Girl’ came out and they were starting this company.
“I’m about ready to bust out of my cocoon right now, I'm like in this weird transformation phase of my life and with music and the record and things like that — it's a super-exciting time for me.”
“
Someone would give me something and I'd be like ‘wow, look at those furry triangle bras. They're blue! I'm going to wear that to the MTV awards — I got it for free!'
Gwen Stefani
”
“
I left the shoot with bleached eyebrows and I thought it looked really awesome, but when they start to grow out and turn yellow, it's not cute.
Gwen Stefani
”
What’s your beauty philosophy?
“I don't think I have a philosophy, but I feel so lucky to be able to transform into different things and it's self-expression! It doesn't matter if it comes through music or clothes or whatever perfume you're wearing — it's a mood, it's showing people who you are."
What was your favorite part of this whole partnership?
“I liked the design process. This is exciting, sharing it with everybody — and it's fun to wear it — but more than anything, the whole process, the challenge of okay, what could it be? And seeing all the different variations and the dream of it is what I love. But now I'm greedy and I want to make more.”
Will you be making more? [Zomnir hinted at Gwen lipsticks launching in the next year.]
“I'll just put it to you this way: It’s everything that I would dream. Everything I'd want, basically.”
