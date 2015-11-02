Gwen Stefani's Biggest Beauty Mistake Is Terrifying

"I have so many good ones. I mean I was a chola girl at heart, because I grew up in Anaheim, and there was this girl called Mercedes. She'd just sit there with her compact and she never took her mascara off, ever, just constantly reapplied and would take a pin, like a needle, and scrape it. I would just sit there and watch her. I didn't learn anything. I'd just watch her, like 'wow.' She looked like a doll.“I was really inspired by that makeup surrounding me, but one time I did a shoot, and it was this one really close-up picture of me and it was on billboards — just my eyes. They went ‘let's bleach your eyebrows, so we can do really skinny eyebrows.’ I left the shoot with bleached eyebrows and I thought it looked really awesome, but when they start to grow out and turn yellow, it's not cute.“I had gone to my parents' house in Anaheim and was like, ‘I’m done, I gotta dye them back. I can't deal with this now.’ So I went down to some taqueria/salon — everything was closed and I couldn't get the product to do it back — and the woman goes, ‘Oh yeah, I can do it.’ She didn't really speak English and she put it on and it's burning, and I'm like, ‘I think it's burning!’"So she gets paper towels and scrapes and it's literally stinging like a tattoo into my face. I didn't even pay or anything — I just left and went home like, ‘Oh my god, Mom, what did I do?’ She had to take me to the emergency room and they were like, ‘This is going to be permanent.’ I had chemical burns all over [my brows]. But I survived! I do have a scar, though.”“I don't think I have a philosophy, but I feel so lucky to be able to transform into different things and it's self-expression! It doesn't matter if it comes through music or clothes or whatever perfume you're wearing — it's a mood, it's showing people who you are."“I liked the design process. This is exciting, sharing it with everybody — and it's fun to wear it — but more than anything, the whole process, the challenge of okay, what could it be? And seeing all the different variations and the dream of it is what I love. But now I'm greedy and I want to make more.”“I'll just put it to you this way: It’s everything that I would dream. Everything I'd want, basically.”