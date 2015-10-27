You know that old saying, "Ask and you shall receive?" Urban Decay just upped the ante on that promise. After releasing the Naked Vault last year, the brand is rolling out the second iteration of its makeup-fanatic box — aptly named Volume II. But this ain't no sophomore slump. UD's set includes all six of the cult-favorite Naked Palettes: Naked, Naked2, Naked3, Naked Smoky, Naked Basics, and Naked2 Basics. We'll let you catch your breath there.
The brand has improved on one major issue fans took with last year's Vault. Plenty of people complained that while the kit was rad, there was no added value in picking up all the palettes en masse. The first incarnation of the Vault set fans back $280, which saves about $92 (compared to if you bought all the palettes on their own). But this year, Volume II is giving you more Naked for less money — $165 for the whole shebang, which saves $109.
Granted, not many outside of the most die-hard UD fans will be interested in this, and many of those fans already own multiple palettes. However, if you've tried one and want to go whole-hog on Naked, this could be perfect for you, considering each full-size palette is $54 on its own. And if you're looking to one-up everyone on your Secret Santa list, you could buy this bad boy and dole out the goodies as you see fit.
The Naked Vault Volume II is available for pre-sale at Sephora, so scoot on over and pop it into your cart now. It may not even be Halloween yet, but who says you can't start your holiday shopping early?
Urban Decay Naked Vault Volume II, $165, available for pre-order at Sephora.
