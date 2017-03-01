26 Beauty Companies We Had No Idea Were Owned By Celebrities

Some beauty brands are unmistakably (and unapologetically) affiliated with celebrities. Their name, likeness, and maybe even popular lyrics are splashed all over the packaging — and the products inside might even reflect their signature look.
But, as is the case with many celebrity-owned food companies, there are a lot of actors, models, and musicians who keep their entrepreneurial efforts a little more discreet. And we're here to bring them to light. Ahead, find 24 beauty companies you probably had no idea were tied to your favorite celebrities. Then, let us know which ones surprised you the most in the comments below.