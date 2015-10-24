Story from Celebrity Beauty

9 Celebs You Wouldn't Recognize Without Their Signature Beauty Look

Erin Cunningham
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Matthew Baron/BEImages/Rex USA.
Can you imagine Anna Wintour without her bob? What about Gwen Stefani sans her ever-present red lip? While some celebrities relish the opportunity to change up their look every other week (see: Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus), others have zeroed in on what they look — and feel — their best in, and keep it that way for eternity. (Okay, at least a few years. Or, in Wintour's case, 49).

It's those looks we see over and over again that we just can't get enough of: They're reliable, they're gorgeous, and they've essentially become trademarked by the stars who rock them. Think of it as the beauty equivalent of the uniform.

Wonder how these high-profile women happened upon their signature beauty look? Click ahead, and you'll find everything you need to know.

More from Celebs & Influencers