Typically, doctors suggest antibiotics to treat chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. But in the last several years, the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) have seen reports of antibiotic resistant gonorrhea . The CDC first detected antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea in the U.S. in the early 2000s. By 2006, 14% of gonorrhea cases were resistant to one out of three of the antibiotics used to treat it and by 2012, the CDC was recommending treatment with only the most highly effective antibiotic, according to the CDC . And the threat of untreatable gonorrhea makes the steadily increasing rates of the STI even more alarming. “We expect gonorrhea will eventually wear down our last highly effective antibiotic, and additional treatment options are urgently needed,” Gail Bolan, M.D., director of CDC’s Division of STD Prevention, said in the statement. “We can’t let our defenses down — we must continue reinforcing efforts to rapidly detect and prevent resistance as long as possible.”