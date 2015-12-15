There is life after a sexually transmitted infection (STI) diagnosis. Yes, even if momentarily it feels like there won’t be. You may be experiencing shame, embarrassment, or anger. You may even be stressing out, imagining that you’ll never be loved again, that you might lose your partner, or that you’re going to suffer from cancer or infertility. These fears and emotions are all totally normal. But as upsetting as being diagnosed with an STI may be, it will be okay. That said, you’ll probably need to shift the way you think about STIs. And when you do, you'll realize that life will go on. You can still date, you can still have sex, and you can still be healthy. Here’s how.