Pete Davidson Isn’t Back On SNL Yet, So They Made A Spot-On Joke About Him

Saturday Night Live is back, but so far, Pete Davidson has been notably absent. Viewers got a quick glimpse of him this week, though, during “Weekend Update.”
Davidson missed last week’s season premiere because he was shooting scenes for The Suicide Squad in Atlanta. Davidson is off Instagram, so it’s unclear exactly where he is now, but it’s safe to assume he might still be filming in Georgia.
“A man who drove his car to a music festival still cannot remember where he parked his car a week after the show,” co-anchor Colin Jost reported. The image on-screen then switched from the breaking news story — “Man Can’t Find Car After A Week” — to a smiling shot of Davidson. “Well, we hope you make it back soon, Pete.”
Davidson’s name is still mentioned in SNL’s closing credits, though, and it looks like his rumored girlfriend, Margaret Qualley, is busy working on a project in New York, so hopefully both these signs indicate he will be back to join his SNL co-stars soon. Love him or hate him, SNL just isn’t the same without Davidson’s jokes about his mom (and overshares about his high-profile relationships).
SNL’s 45th season premiered September 28, and welcomed two new cast members, Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman. So far, this season has featured performances by musical guests Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, and the cast has addressed everything from Trump’s possible impeachment to apple-picking season. Next week’s episode will be hosted by Stranger Things actor David Harbour — but we’ll just have to wait and see when Davidson will make his return.
