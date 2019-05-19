Pete Davidson’s Game Of Thrones Rap On SNL Reveals His Real Favorite Show

Pete Davidson reminded us of a very important lesson on the season finale of Saturday Night Live with the help of this week’s host, Paul Rudd. You don’t have to watch every popular show just because everyone watches it, but if you’re going to rap about it...you probably should have watched it.
Davidson begins the sketch by rapping about how Game of Thrones is coming to an end before quickly being called out by Kenan Thompson for never having watched the series. “So, what are you saying? That if I’m going to do an epic rap song for the season finale, it should be about a TV show that I actually like?” Maybe not the lesson Thompson had in mind, but close enough?
As soon as the beat drops, Davidson has changed his tune — literally — to a song about Netflix’s Grace & Frankie. I guess rapping is the same as writing: rap what you know. Davidson introduces all the characters, romantic entanglements, and winning qualities about the show starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.
What is a rap song without a couple of guest features from some unlikely Grace & Frankie fans? Like many rap songs on the radio right now, DJ Khaled hops on the track. “They’re different but they’re friends / It’s a nice show,” raps the famous DJ. Next thing you know, Paul Rudd is rapping his own verse about the show about two women who become unlikely best friends and business partners after they find out their husbands are leaving them for each other.
Thompson might not be convinced, but with the end of Game of Thrones fast approaching, he — like many GoT fans — will likely be looking for a new show to fill the void. Grace & Frankie might be it. After all, it does have five seasons.
