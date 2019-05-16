DJ Khaled Is Donating 100% Of Proceeds Of New Song "Higher" To Nipsey Hussle's Children

DJ Khaled is honoring the family of the late Nipsey Hussle after the two collaborated on a song shortly before the rapper's tragic death. On March 31, the 33-year-old (real name Ermias Davidson Asghedom) was shot and killed in Los Angeles, California. He is survived by his longtime partner, Lauren London, and their son, Kross, as well as daughter Emani from a previous relationship. On Wednesday night, DJ Khaled announced across his social media that 100% of the proceeds from his new song with Asghedom, "Higher," will go to the rapper's children.
“Recently, I embarked on a soul-searching journey down a road I never thought I would travel in a million years," the post reads. "It began when a tragedy robbed the world of an enlightened soul, a brother, a father, a partner and my friend Nipsey Hussle. Just days prior, he shared his energy and positivity with me on a video set for a song called, ‘Higher.'"
In the immediate aftermath of the death, John Legend, who also participated in the song, posted about it on Twitter.
"RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he's gone so soon."
"Proud to be a part of this inspiring record with djkhaled and @nipseyhussle," Legend added on Wednesday. "We lost him too soon. The proceeds will go to his loved ones."
DJ Khaled explained that he has the family's blessing to share the forthcoming song, which "reminds us that vibrating on a ‘Higher’ level was essence of Nipsey’s soul,” and that "I, my co-writers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all of our proceeds from ‘Higher’ to Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross.”
DJ Khaled's eleventh studio album, Father of Asahd, which Fader has confirmed will feature "Higher," drops this Friday.
