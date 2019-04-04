Much has been said about how hard Hussle’s death has hit Los Angeles and the hip-hop industry. His dedicated reinvestment in his community brought a sense of hope and optimism that seemed to die along with him. But by taking Hussle’s life, the gunman also took a love story our community was starving to see. A young, Black couple building together as equal partners. A Black man unapologetically loving on a Black woman without any fear of a threat to his manhood. A Black woman who could not only be rescued and hand over the reins, but who could also take the reins and rescue her partner right back.