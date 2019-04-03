Lauren London Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To Longtime Boyfriend Nipsey Hussle

Three days after his death, Nipsey Hussle's longtime girlfriend — and mother of one of his children — has posted a heartbreaking tribute to the late rapper.
"I am completely lost," actress Lauren London wrote on Instagram. "I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul....I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words."
Original story posted below on April 1.
On Sunday afternoon, NBC reported that rapper Nipsey Hussle (née Ermias Davidson Asghedom) was shot and killed in Los Angeles, California. Hussle and two others were reportedly outside the artist's clothing store in Hyde Park when a shooter approached the men, fired multiple rounds, and fled. Hussle passed away at age 33, while the two other men are in critical condition.
Advertisement
The rapper, whose album Victory Lap was just nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammys, is survived by his longtime girlfriend Lauren London, with whom he shares a son, as well as a daughter from a previous relationship.
"Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy," Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, tweeted. "L.A. is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence. My Crisis Response Team is assisting the families coping with shock and grief."
Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy. L.A. is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence. My Crisis Response Team is assisting the families coping with shock and grief.— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) April 1, 2019
Social media has been flooded with tributes from fellow musicians and others who Hussle touched with his music and philanthropy, notably his determination to eradicate gang violence.
"Fuck. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this," Drake wrote on Instagram. "We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g."
View this post on Instagram
Fuck. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.
"This doesn’t make any sense!" Rihanna tweeted. "My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I’m so sorry this happened to you"
Advertisement
This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! ???— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019
I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a
"What a sad day ?," Cardi B wrote on Instagram. "Rip to a real stand up guy! a great representation of positivity and change to the community. May the Lord give your family strength??You cant kill love and you can’t kill respect?. Stream and buy his music support the business and keep the music alive!"
More tributes followed:
I’ll remember him this way. Bright, genuine, forward thinking.— Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 1, 2019
I’ll remember the beauty that he saw in our community. And the beauty that he was.
He loved us. He’s left that love with us. And it cannot die.
Rest in Power, King. You mattered. #FarewellNipsey pic.twitter.com/fiSvURrz3U
heartbroken and speechless— Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 1, 2019
god bless your beautiful family
just spoke about working...
a community legend. a humble king... forreal. ah this don’t feel real. wow.
You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. ?? https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019
Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts.— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) April 1, 2019
View this post on Instagram
MY GOODNESS GRACIOUS !!’ What a brilliant human ! Omg I can’t believe it!! You were SO KIND AND COOL!! HOW!! thank you for always speaking your TRUTH !!!! I’m so grateful for everything you’ve ever taught me and ppl like me from just watching you speak and listening to ur music . May God bless your spirit . sending INFINITE love to @laurenlondon and his family??❤️ .i can’t believe this ?.
RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he's gone so soon.— John Legend (@johnlegend) April 1, 2019
London has not yet spoken publicly on the death of her partner, but he is remembered on her Instagram, notably in a recent GQ photoshoot about the couple titled "California Love."
"Our Grandchildren will frame this," she wrote.
Advertisement