The adult millennial dream is having your own apartment, maybe in a big city, with a cute little planter full of flowers in your window. That dream is very hard to accomplish, and it’s refreshing to see Davidson talk openly about having a momma roommate. And for those of us who live with their parents/family (this writer is raising their hand), living at home does not make you a loser. Still, make sure “self-love” time is in your own room with the door closed. Mum doesn’t need to see that.