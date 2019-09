Let me stress that part again: if you've never (or rarely) orgasmed and you want to, you should start with masturbation. Because you don't have to orgasm. Sex or masturbation can still be plenty of fun without an orgasm . Part of the Mayo Clinic's definition of anorgasmia (the medical term for consistent difficulty reaching orgasm) is that the lack of orgasm distresses you or interferes with your relationship. If you're not orgasming and you're totally fine with that , then don't feel like you need to have an orgasm. While pressure to orgasm , body image, and shame around sex can contribute to anorgasmia, there are a variety of other possible causes, including medications such as SSRIs , illnesses such as Parkinson's disease, and gynecological surgeries