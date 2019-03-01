Should We Stop Trying To Orgasm & Just Enjoy The Ride?

This isn’t to say that you should be content with a sub-par sex life, and I am in no way advocating for settling for a sexual experience where your partner neglects your needs. Every woman deserves sexual gratification, but treating orgasms as the goal of sex does everyone a disservice, because sexual pleasure goes way beyond an orgasm. Sex shouldn’t simply be a means to an end, and when we put the onus on those 10 seconds of bliss, we miss out so much: the playfulness, passion, excitement, contact, intimacy, disinhibition and, most of all, pleasure. If you’re constantly thinking Am I taking too long? Are they getting bored? What if I can’t come? Maybe I should fake it?, you’re probably not paying attention to what’s actually going on, and stressing out about whether or not you’re going to orgasm distracts from the very sensations that could make you climax. Nothing shrinks a lady boner faster than anxiety.