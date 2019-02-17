8 Onscreen Orgasms That Got Everyone Talking

Showtime's hit TV show The L Word was the first to explore the lives and loves of queer women on mainstream TV, doing a lot to progress representation at the time. The show’s on-off couple Tina and Bette have their fair share of epic sex scenes during the series, but dedicated 'Tibette' fans are most obsessed with this one, when they finally get back together in the last season. Straight after having a particularly intense-sounding orgasm, head hanging off the bed, Tina sees and comments on something that needs fixing in the garden. Classic long-term relationship.