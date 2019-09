We're taught that monogamy is the answer . You meet someone you fancy and spend a disproportionate amount of time working out if they fancy you, too. You hook up. You commit to being intimate with each other (and only each other), get married and live kind of happily for a while after. We all know that's not where the story ends, and the journey is certainly not for everyone, but it's the one that is readily promoted by our society. So, what happens when the pivotal example of this relationship ideal – a fairly well-to-do, middle-aged married couple with two kids – decide to throw that rulebook out the window and redefine what our sex lives could look like?