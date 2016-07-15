We've all witnessed it — the awkward looks, the role play gone awry, and the uncontrollable sobbing. Watching your favourite TV characters have awful, hide-your-eyes-in-sorrow sex is a harrowing experience. But it can also be an enlightening one.
How many of us learned to check for guardrails before knocking boots on a roof from watching a guest star plunge to the end of her contract? Or that "jackrabbit sex" is truly not okay (unless you're actually into that sort of thing)? Sure, great sex is fun. But it's the mistakes and mishaps that we can really learn from.
These are the sort of lessons they don't teach us in sex-ed. Cue up the streaming services and grab a pen; you may want to avoid these pratfalls IRL.
