When The First Person You Date Is The One

Geri: “We met in high school, December 1969. We went to see Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. He went away to college — he was a year ahead of me — and then I went to college probably about two hours away from his college… He would come to my school on Friday and spend the weekend with me... So, that’s what we did for a year or so, and then we decided to get married. We were tired of commuting. I was 18. This is 1971, so people weren’t really living together like they are now... We were protesting on campus the invasion of the Vietnam War into Cambodia, and we were holding signs that said ‘Don’t trust anybody over 30.’ We got married in August of ’72, and then we both transferred to a college in New Jersey.”