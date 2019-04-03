Skip navigation!
Sex
The Ziggy Cup Promises Mess-Free Period Sex – We Got Someone To Test It Out
Lisa Scott
3 Apr 2019
I'll Have What She's Having
How To Admit You've Been Faking Orgasms
Faux moans, simulated sheet grabs, exaggerated eye rolls. Fake orgasms are unlikely to be anyone’s first choice, but it’s not difficult to see how you
by
Aimée Grant Cumbe...
I'll Have What She's Having
Should We Stop Trying To Orgasm & Just Enjoy The Ride
We’re always hearing that we should be having more orgasms, better orgasms, orgasms that make your toes curl, that make you scream at a pitch that breaks
by
OLIVIA CASSANO
I'll Have What She's Having
I Went To A Tantric Orgasmic Workshop – Here's What I Learned
It was a regular Friday night and while my friends descended to our favourite grotty local for a pint or their living room sofas to binge Dirty John, I fou
by
Siobhan Lawless
I'll Have What She's Having
You Need To Try Karezza, The "Hygge Of Sex
This time of year is all about slowing down, making hearty stews that take hours, finally getting around to binge-watching all those shows, and having lazy
by
Cory Stieg
I'll Have What She's Having
"We Didn't Have Sex For Two Years": When Antidepressants Kill You...
I've been on antidepressants on and off since I was 13. That's a long time. But you know what? They make my life a million times better. Maybe I&
by
Jess Commons
I'll Have What She's Having
I Used To Feel Ashamed About Masturbating, Now I Talk About It Al...
When I was 15, I was very confused about my body. I had braces and an uncomfortable smile but a huge pair of JJ boobs had appeared suddenly on my chest. At
by
Grace Campbell
I'll Have What She's Having
We Need To Rethink How We Teach Young People About Sex & Female P...
When I was a child I thought the word 'clitoris' was slang. I had heard it talked about on TV and in the movies and some girls at school had ment
by
Lynn Enright
I'll Have What She's Having
A Guide To The 14 Types Orgasm You Can Have (Yes, We Said 14
by
Lucy-Anne Holmes
I'll Have What She's Having
What Having Sex With Women Taught Me About Myself
Until I was 23, I had only ever slept with cis men and always felt conflicted when it came to sex because on one hand, I love it – like, really love it ?
by
Tanya Compas
I'll Have What She's Having
We Challenged 7 Photographers To Capture The Female Orgasm (NSFW
by
Anna Jay
I'll Have What She's Having
How Meditating Regularly Helped Improve My Sex Life
Our high-stress, dysfunctional and busy world is witnessing a shift. People are increasingly switching off, taking a pause and tuning in. In turn, meditati
by
Lydia Morrish
I'll Have What She's Having
Women Come First: Our Sexual Pleasure Is Now Non-Negotiable
There's that scene in When Harry Met Sally, when Billy Crystal – inexplicably cast as some sort of sexual conqueror of women despite a seriously dod
by
Jess Commons
I'll Have What She's Having
10 Vibrators That'll Hit Your G-Spot
by
GiGi Engle
I'll Have What She's Having
Here’s What Happens To Your Body When You Have An Orgasm
Sex is one of the basic pleasures of life, but the orgasm is anything but simple — especially for people with vaginas. The complexity begins with your an
by
Sarah Jacoby
I'll Have What She's Having
8 Onscreen Orgasms That Got Everyone Talking
When BBC's anticipated drama Wanderlust hit our screens last year it generated a lot of headlines. The Daily Mail called it “the steamiest show
by
Holly Swayne
I'll Have What She's Having
All The Health Benefits Of Orgasms, Explained
It doesn't take a doctor or mental health expert to tell you that orgasms feel good. The involuntary contractions and release, plus the combination of
by
Cory Stieg
I'll Have What She's Having
The Biggest Wellness Trend For 2019? Female Pleasure
You wouldn’t typically consider vibrators or lube as part of your beauty regime, but soon you might. Sexual pleasure products have been infiltrating the
by
OLIVIA CASSANO
I'll Have What She's Having
Everything I Wish I’d Learned About Lesbian Sex In School
Following a night of playing spin the bottle, I had sex with a woman for the first time. After drinking grotesque amounts of Martini and lemonade (the only
by
Leyah Titford
I'll Have What She's Having
This Is Why You Orgasm In Your Sleep
I was 14 when I first orgasmed in my sleep. I was motionless, hands by my side, until in the midst of my sleepy haze, I started to feel something building
by
Ali Pantony
I'll Have What She's Having
This Photographer Captured How Women Look Before, During & After ...
The female orgasm isn't regularly depicted in films or on TV but when it is, the woman either seems to be having slightly too much of a good time (Meg
by
Natalie Gil