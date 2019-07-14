"I think it is sometimes because they are not sure what to do, or how to go about it – or even if a partner wants it," she explains. "There is a nervousness about putting their mouth near that area. Many men express fears there is a smell, or they are concerned about discharge. I think it is also how honest they feel they can be with a partner. Some people genuinely prefer an area that is fully waxed, and are maybe not sure how to suggest that without in any way giving rise to the idea that the woman doesn’t have the right to have her genitals exactly the way she wants them. It is an area filled with confusion."