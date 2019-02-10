For a while I rebelled against my own desire to use and wear a strap on. I kept asking myself why I wanted to – I don’t need the phallus in order to achieve pleasure. Eventually, though, I discovered that toys and strap ons could be yet another glorious implement in our arsenal of pleasure. If you want to wear a strap on and get turned on by the fantasy of having a massive dick, do it. The same can be said if you want to get off on the idea of having a multicoloured unicorn phallus. It's all hot. Just make sure everyone is consenting and everyone is on board. Go forth, pick a colour, girth and length (that is suited to the one receiving). I personally prefer briefs to a harness, they’re comfy and quicker to put on in the heat of the moment. Just make sure you use plenty of lube and clean everything afterwards.