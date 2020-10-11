You Need To See This Iconic Mean Girls Zoom Reunion

This is not a drill: the cast of Mean Girls have reunited to recreate the film's iconic phone call scene over Zoom.
Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron), Rachel McAdams (Regina George), Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith), and Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners) came together for a Zoom reunion earlier this month.
Now they've shared a previously unreleased clip from the virtual get-together in which they reprise their original roles from the film.
Shared by Lohan on Instagram, it splices brand new footage of the actresses reciting their lines from the scene with clips from the original film. As fans would expect, Seyfried's dim-witted Karen continues to be an absolute scene-stealer.
Fans have responded incredibly excitedly to the clip, with one saying: "This saved 2020." Another wrote: "This is the best thing to come out of 2020."
Though the cast members are clearly enjoying themselves in the video, it ends with a serious message urging Americans to come out and vote in the Presidential election on 3rd November.
Originally released in 2004, Mean Girls has go on to become one of the most beloved and quoted teen movies of its era. The film's writer, Tina Fey, has since adapted it into a stage musical which opened on Broadway in 2018.
A new movie based on the stage musical is on its way, too. When it was announced earlier this year, Fey said: "I've spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”
Meanwhile, Lohan has consistently said she's keen to make a sequel to the original, non-musical film. She admitted earlier this year: "I think I was hanging on to [Mean Girls] for a really long time. To work with Tina [Fey], and the whole crew again, and [director] Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that.”