My masturbatory habits had historically followed a predictable, and somewhat lacklustre, pattern. But I was struck by a rumour I’d heard that women were capable of 14 different types of orgasm. If this was true then I was majorly missing my target by having my quickly snatched clitoral ones while wanking to online porn.
I did a bit of research to find out what these orgasms entailed, and what I discovered I found to be... well, fascinating and infuriating and heartbreaking and oddly life-changing too.
First of all, I took to Google to find out if there was any truth in the 14 figure and wow, articles on Google confirmed that I, Lucy-Anne Holmes, person with a pussy, was a PLEASURE MACHINE!!! Yes, I was capable of 14 types of orgasm, oh hang about, no, other articles I read told me it was three types of orgasm, seven types of orgasm, nine types of orgasm, four types of orgasm, 12 types of orgasm!
I found myself leaping about Google and scouring books, more and more curious about the subject of female anatomy and pleasure. I was a woman in her 30s discovering this information for herself, and yet at the same time I had this feeling that I was uncovering and unearthing facts that weren’t widely known to the majority of women.
For a start, I realised that I didn’t even know my own pleasure map – I’d had the clitoris all wrong. I thought it was a little bean. But actually the bit of the clitoris you can see is just a small part of it; there is much more behind the scenes. In 2005, it was discovered that internally it is actually a wishbone shape. The clitoral glans is the little bean bit that looks like it’s just a quarter to a half inch long, but in fact extends backwards into two branches called 'crura' that are each about three to three and a half inches in length.
I also learned that it is MEGA SENSITIVE, with two to three times more nerve endings than the penis. Wow. We have LOADS more nerve endings than the boys. Why aren’t clitorises running the world?! And it is the only bit on a male or female body that is there solely for pleasure. Yee-haw. Let the good times roll.
And yet, as I sat and thought about it and researched it, I saw that life had been an absolute bastard to this little twinkle, this hotspot of female sexuality. Throughout history and across the world the clitoris has been ignored, lambasted or actually cut off. And that is a really fucking sobering thought. The only bit of the human body that is solely for pleasure resides on the female of the species and it is cut from us. On what planet could this happen? Oh – ours.
I discovered that the G-spot was a little way up my vagina on the belly side. Although it wasn’t 'invented' until the 1980s and that was only by doctors who were doing some research about stress incontinence. But then in 2014 a bunch of Italian scientists decided that we don’t have a G-spot at all and started referring to it as the CUV region. CUV stands for clitoral urethral vaginal, which I don’t know about you, but I find a bit tricky to pull off when I’m talking dirty.
I also found out about cervical orgasms and these really surprised me. Historically, when someone said 'cervix' I didn’t think 'sexy fun time'. And I don’t think it’s just me that was surprised to find out you could have a cervical orgasm. Even Wikipedia doesn’t mention it. But, blimey, Google told me that cervical orgasms are THE SHIT! Words like 'powerful', 'mystical' and 'ecstasy' are bandied around in relation to the cervical orgasm. And I was well up for some powerful, mystical ecstasy.
Here is the rest of the orgasm menu...
Ejaculation
Taoist texts from the fourth century mention female ejaculation, as does the ancient Indian Kama Sutra, and nowadays it’s splashing out all over the place in online porn. Researchers Beverly Whipple and John D. Perry found out that the stimulation of the G-spot (or CUV region) can result in this squirting of... oh, here’s another bloomin’ controversy, some say it’s wee, some say it isn’t. All I know is that there can be a bit of it or a proper soggy-bed sized amount of fluid. But while Western academics are quibbling over what the fluid is, tantric people are LOVING it, whatever it is, as you can tell by the name they give it, amrita, which means nectar of the gods.
Vaginal orgasm
A vaginal orgasm, as the name would suggest, is an orgasm that comes from stimulation within the vagina.
The A-spot – anterior fornix – orgasm
Or as I like to call it, 'the bit that is a bit higher up than the G-spot' orgasm. From what I can gather, the A-spot (also sometimes referred to as the deep spot) is all the way up the belly side of your vagina, beyond the G-spot, before but near the cervix. I had never heard of it. Apparently, according to an article I read and enjoyed in Vice, it was discovered by a sex educator and pleasure coach, awesomely named Glamazon Tyomi, who discovered her A-spot while with a partner. "I began to realise how moist I would become in certain positions when my partner was deep. The increase in wetness would also come with a warm, calming, euphoric feeling across my body, and I noticed that it would happen with deep penetration near my cervix... I knew this wasn’t something that was commonly experienced or discussed, so I began to do research."
Posterior fornix or deep-spot orgasm
Or as I call it, 'the bit higher up and on the other side of the G-spot' orgasm.
Apparently, when the vagina is aroused, it can balloon to open up a new area just below and behind the cervix, which can be known as the cul de sac, and is said to be incredible when stimulated or reached with the tip of a penis. I got a bit muddled when reading articles about this online though, because, confusingly, some sexperts refer to the anterior fornix as being the deep spot, while for others it is the posterior fornix.
Anal orgasm
Calling it an anal orgasm is a bit of a misnomer, as from what I can glean, while it’s certainly possible to have an orgasm when having anal sex, it’s not an anal orgasm as such, but more likely owing to indirect stimulation of the G-spot or clitoris or even the posterior fornix. It could even be an energy-gasm (which we’ll come to in a moment).
Mouth and throat orgasm
Some say there is a throat clit. I have to say I doubted this one, thinking it was part of some sort of blowjob conspiracy – especially as when you do an internet search for throat orgasm you get pages and pages of blowjob videos. What? Women have a throat clit but not men? What do you take us for? But an academic fella called Herbert Otto, in his 1999 study Liberated Orgasm: The Orgasmic Revolution, found that both women and men can orgasm from the mouth. The mouth is a primary erotic zone with the capacity for triggering its own unique orgasms. The sensations usually start in the lips, tongue, or roof of the mouth or throat. Intense feelings of pleasure build up in the lips and then at the point of release, a full-body orgasm is experienced. Men were less likely to want to talk about them, though.
Whole-body orgasm
This is when your whole body vibrates with orgasmic energy. It doesn’t have to have anything to do with genital touching, as you might expect. There are many videos online of people giving and receiving these and they do look a bit odd, I have to say, and as though some magic is at work. The people in the videos are generally clothed and one of them sits up and waves their arms over another person who is lying down; at some point the person on the floor starts writhing and howling. This apparently is a whole-body orgasm, and can make the recipient feel alive, tingly and as though they have experienced a big energetic release. Curious.
U-spot (urethra – pee-hole) orgasm
There is a patch of erectile tissue either side of and above a woman’s urethra, which, according to Cosmopolitan, can be lovely when gently stimulated.
Breast/nipple orgasm
Research on non-genital orgasms in 2011 discovered that stimulation of the nipple activates an area of the brain called the genital sensory cortex, which is the same region activated by stimulation of the clitoris, vagina and cervix. So it would appear that women’s brains process nipple and genital stimulation in the same way. Therefore, it can often be the case that women love breast play and stimulation and can even orgasm from it. I think I had got pretty close to experiencing this myself before.
Breath- or energy-gasm
These tend to be more often acknowledged in tantra and New Age circles rather than in mainstream culture. They can be brought on by focused, deep rhythmical breathing. You build energy with your breath, altering your state of consciousness, and often initiating a release of energy/change in consciousness, which can be pretty intense.
Blended orgasms or combination-gasms
A sort of mix and match of any of the above.
Megagasm
As far as I can tell, this term was coined by my favourite sexpert, Annie Sprinkle. Let’s quote from the brilliant book she wrote with Beth Stephens, The Explorer’s Guide to Planet Orgasm: "During a megagasm it can feel as if a lifetime of pent-up emotion were bursting free – and it is. Your body feels open, with electricity streaming through. You may experience lots of tingling in your hands and lips, your jaw may chatter and your lover may end up having some kind of contact orgasm too. Just hold on tight, and ride, ride, ride that humongous wild tidal wave of bliss." In her documentary Sluts and Goddesses, Sprinkle is filmed having a five-minute megagasm. I’ll just repeat that: A FIVE-MINUTE MEGAGASM. It is indeed mega. I dig Annie Sprinkle.
Microgasm
Annie Sprinkle also talks about microgasms. If we tap away our thoughts right now we can "focus on our erotic energy body, and visualise the orgasmic flow inside us" and bring on orgasmic feelings. Don’t dismiss it as woo-woo, I became aware of this when I was holidaying with the Germans and they kept asking me how I was feeling in my body. Often I felt a little 'orgasm-y', as though little currents were moving through my body and I was bobbing away with them, like a moored boat. It was through these currents that I could feel the hints and essence of orgasm.
So, keen student that I was, I got practising. I earmarked some time here and there for wanking practice and oh, I hadn’t had so much fun in a long time. "I just gave myself the most amazing orgasm," I practised telling the vegans, feeling like some sort of emancipated sex goddess.
The above is an extract from Don't Hold My Head Down by Lucy-Anne Holmes, which is out now, published by Unbound.
