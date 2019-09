Or as I like to call it, 'the bit that is a bit higher up than the G-spot' orgasm. From what I can gather, the A-spot (also sometimes referred to as the deep spot) is all the way up the belly side of your vagina, beyond the G-spot, before but near the cervix. I had never heard of it. Apparently, according to an article I read and enjoyed in Vice, it was discovered by a sex educator and pleasure coach, awesomely named Glamazon Tyomi, who discovered her A-spot while with a partner. "I began to realise how moist I would become in certain positions when my partner was deep. The increase in wetness would also come with a warm, calming, euphoric feeling across my body, and I noticed that it would happen with deep penetration near my cervix... I knew this wasn’t something that was commonly experienced or discussed, so I began to do research."