13 of 14

“ Microgasm ”

Annie Sprinkle also talks about microgasms. If we tap away our thoughts right now we can "focus on our erotic energy body, and visualise the orgasmic flow inside us" and bring on orgasmic feelings. Don’t dismiss it as woo-woo, I became aware of this when I was holidaying with the Germans and they kept asking me how I was feeling in my body. Often I felt a little 'orgasm-y', as though little currents were moving through my body and I was bobbing away with them, like a moored boat. It was through these currents that I could feel the hints and essence of orgasm.



So, keen student that I was, I got practising. I earmarked some time here and there for wanking practice and oh, I hadn’t had so much fun in a long time. "I just gave myself the most amazing orgasm," I practised telling the vegans, feeling like some sort of emancipated sex goddess.