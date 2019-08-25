Close friends remember how nonjudgmental my mum (or Suzi, as they call her) was when they came over. Think Otis' mum in Sex Education but less invasive of our private spaces. It’s unsurprising that my mum is this way – this is a woman who got pregnant at 19 and became a single mother in the mid 1980s, a self-declared radical feminist who spent her free time protesting at Greenham Common and working for the students' union. Later in life, her more radical side simmered down but she continued to hold a very sex-positive attitude. My friend Holly, who has known my mum since we were 11 years old, recalls the time her electric toothbrush started buzzing in her bag as she was leaving my house. Embarrassed, especially because I made a remark about it being a vibrator, as Holly rushed to turn it off my mum said: "So what if it is? You’re 16, you can do what you like, girls."