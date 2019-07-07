FIRSTLY: no orgasm. Of course, you can have nice sex without an orgasm but if you are physically capable of an orgasm, it's a bit like eating rhubarb crumble without custard. Or not having a bun with your burger. Or going out with trainers and no socks so your feet get blisters (come up with your own analogy here). You can fake an orgasm (and sometimes it's just simply the easiest thing to do: if it's someone you haven't had sex with much yet and you like them but you haven't finished this book yet and are therefore still mid-journey to becoming a fully qualified sex goddess who can ask for what she likes) but this isn't a sustainable way forward and the sooner you can put things right, the better.