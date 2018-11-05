Menopause – The Truth And The Surprise Ending

Treatments vary greatly and you need a practitioner who has good knowledge of the variety of symptoms you might be experiencing. Try your GP first to find out what they can offer. Not all HRT is standardised so ask for a leaflet from your GP surgery about HRT and Bio-identical/body – identical hormones. The two are separate and Bio hormones are not licensed for use in HRT however these can be followed up through private consultation if you feel this route has value. If you are not getting the help you need after making it clear to your GP that you are physically and/or emotionally challenged then ask for a referral to a specialist menopause clinic. There is a great deal of information to absorb and getting involved in your own journey is vital. This will often start with a blood test to check your existing hormone levels. If fatigue is something you also struggle with, ask for your thyroid to be checked at this time.