I’ve seen myself as male since before I knew what the word meant. As a small child, I knew I looked like a girl but I’d tell people I was going to become a boy when I grew up. Raised on the Kent coast in the 90s, I was lucky in that my parents let me express myself – they only made a fuss if my clothes were muddy and ripped, or if I was refusing to be a bridesmaid for a family wedding.



As a teenager, I tried my best to crush and ignore the sense that I was male. I told myself I was just a late bloomer and protected myself with snark and counter-culture obsessions. My secondary school uniform involved a kilt, which I was made to wear, and I still have a happy recurring dream in which my teacher realises I’m a boy and gives me permission to wear grey trousers. That never happened.



In 2005, I went to university in Scotland. In my final year, I watched a documentary on YouTube about trans kids and realised that being trans myself might not be the end of the world after all. So, after graduating, I talked to my GP back home. Three years later, I started testosterone (T). In my case, the wait was a blessing in disguise. It took me that long to build the requisite confidence and resolve to socially transition and come out to everyone, not just my mum and a few close friends.

