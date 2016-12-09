Happy Holidays — Here's Your Masturbation Advent Calendar

Ah, December: The month that beckons one of the most festive, glittering holiday seasons of the year.



We're so ready to start counting down to the holidays, but many of us have also said goodbye to the advent calendars of our childhoods. You know the ones — those calendars filled with milk chocolates and biscuits. Okay, we haven't completely graduated from chocolates and sweets, but that doesn't mean we're not looking for more unconventional advent calendars.



After all, the fun of advent calendars is waking up and knowing there's a gift waiting for you. But what if it was a gift that you could literally give yourself?



This year, we're hailing the holidays with a different kind of countdown. Meet our 24-day masturbation advent calendar, with one masturbation tip for each day. Save it — or even print it out— and start getting to work on the best gift you could give yourself: pleasure.

