Just like bodies, every vulva is different. So even if you take the time to study vulvar anatomy diagrams , you don't necessarily know what your own vulva looks like. You just know the basic arrangement.That's why Finn suggests taking a tip from ladies of generations past (you know, the ones who used to throw women's empowerment parties to look at their own vulvas vis-a-vis Fried Green Tomatoes ) and using a hand-held mirror to take a peak. Pro-tip: If you don't have a hand-held mirror the camera on your phone also works.Some people with vulvas have a little flap of skin that covers the clit, Finn says. It's called a clitoral hood and if you have one and it's movable, she suggests experimenting by touching yourself over the hood, under the hood, and wherever else it feels good to touch. For all people who have vulvas, regardless of your clitoral hood situation, taking the time to learn your own anatomy will improve your sex life tenfold."Actually seeing where you’re touching can make it easier to find hot spots," Finn says. "It'll give you the ability to direct your partner by saying 'a little higher' or 'a little to the left' when you have sex."Dr. O'Reilly also suggests experimenting with different positions. "Just as you make an effort to get creative and keep things fresh with a partner, so too can you change things up during solo play," she says. As you switch it up, you'll likely find that certain positions will make your same old moves with a vibrator or your fingers suddenly feel different — and in some cases, way more intense.