Masturbation Tips All Women Should Know

There's more to your clit than what meets the eye.



Let's talk about the clit. Many women know that it's the "hot spot" of the vulva with more than 8,000 sensitive nerve endings. But did you know that it's actually much larger than it appears? The little nub, or "button," on the top of your vulva is just the tip of the iceberg, Finn says. The whole clitoris is shaped like a wishbone, and most of it is actually internal.



What that means for your solo sex life is that you should probably get a little more adventurous. Instead of just playing with the tip of the clit (the part you can see), try stimulating the whole thing by teasing the sides of your vulva, drifting your fingers along the labia, and using broad strokes with your fingers or a vibrator over the whole vulva to build blood flow and tension.