Masturbation Tips All Women Should Know

"If you can find a way to hone in on your own pleasure, then you can take care of yourself for the rest of your life," she says. That's a superpower as far as we're concerned. What's more, getting to know your own body through solo sex will make sex you have with a partner so much better because you'll actually be able to tell them what feels good.
"A lot of folks don’t know what feels good for them," Finn says. "Masturbation is an opportunity to get to know your body without any pressure to please someone else, or to worry about what you look like or sound like." It's a chance to really explore what you like, without any restrictions.
Which is why we've talked to experts like Finn and Jessica O’Reilly, PhD, host of the @SexWithDrJess podcast, for all the masturbation tips women (that includes transgender women) should know. Keep in mind that even expert advice won't work for everyone, though, because you're the only expert on your own body. Instead, Dr. O'Reilly says to use this advice as inspiration to try new things.