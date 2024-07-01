Whether your sexual fantasies revolve around getting a good spanking from your uni professor, being taken advantage of by your doctor, or participating in a gang bang, there is a way to fulfil all of your sexual desires without cheating on your partner: trying your hand at role-playing.
Through sexual role-playing, you can step outside of yourself, get into character, and act out your deepest, darkest fantasies. It can be a safe way to explore taboo and potentially dangerous scenarios you'd never actually want to happen in "real" life.
And if that sounds a little intimidating, don't worry: There's a decent chance you're already incorporating role-playing into your sex life without even realising it. Role-playing doesn't have to involve elaborate props and costumes (although it can!); it can be as simple as using dirty talk to change your usual dynamic with your partner.
Not to mention, role-playing in and of itself can lower inhibitions. Simply dressing up and getting started can make you feel more turned on and relaxed. And trust me: As someone who loves role-playing but can't act to save my life, I want everyone to know that you don't have to put on an Oscar-worthy performance to get into character and have a super hot role-playing session. (On that note, you also don't have to stick with traditional role-playing scenes, like nurse or handyman. Try to think about your own desires, and don't be afraid to ask for what you want — Harry Potter role-play, anyone?)
Intrigued but not sure where to start? Read on for a beginner's guide to sexual role-play.